Egg Nutrition: Whole Eggs Or Just Whites? Gym-Goers, Here's The Real Deal
For weight loss, 5 egg whites are a better bet because they're low on calories. But for muscle growth, 2 whole eggs work better as they are packed with nutrients. The best option? A 'hybrid approach'—mixing one whole egg with 3-4 whites.
Eggs for Health
Bengaluru: When we talk about healthy food, eggs are always at the top of the list. They are a powerhouse of protein and essential vitamins, but people are often confused about how to eat them. Some prefer the whole egg, while others only eat the whites and throw away the yolk. So, what's the right way to eat eggs for your specific fitness goal? Here's the full story.
1. For Weight Loss: 5 Egg Whites
If you are on a strict calorie-controlled diet and want to lose weight quickly, then 5 egg whites are your best option. They contain only 85 calories but give you about 18 grams of pure protein. This high-protein, low-calorie combo helps you shed kilos without losing your muscle mass.
2. For Muscle Building: 2 Whole Eggs
If you're hitting the gym and focusing on building muscle, 2 whole eggs are much more effective. They have around 140 calories and give you about 12 grams of protein along with healthy fats. The yolk is packed with Vitamin D, B vitamins, and choline, which help your body absorb protein better and repair muscles after a workout.
3. What are the myths about the yolk?
Many people worry that eating the egg yolk will increase their cholesterol. However, modern research shows that the dietary cholesterol in eggs doesn't negatively affect a healthy person's heart. In fact, the yolk contains 90% of the egg's vitamins and 43% of its protein. Throwing it away means you're just wasting all those amazing nutrients.
4. The Best Idea: The Hybrid Hack
If you want the benefits of both, try this simple trick. Instead of choosing between 2 whole eggs or 5 egg whites, just combine them. Eat one whole egg mixed with 3 or 4 egg whites. This way, you get all the nutrients from the yolk while also boosting your total protein intake.
You can also do this
However, if you already have a heart condition or high cholesterol, it's always best to consult your doctor before including yolks in your diet. In such cases, sticking to just the egg whites might be the safer choice.
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