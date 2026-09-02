The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-67 lottery results on September 2, 2026. This draw was rescheduled from August 26 due to the Onam festival. The top prize is Rs 1 crore, with a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third of Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 2, 2026, for the Dhanalekshmi DL-67 lottery, has been announced. The weekly lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders can now check the winning numbers and prize details for the DL-67 draw.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the weekly lottery schemes conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, making the draw a major attraction for lottery participants across the state. The prize structure also includes a Rs 30 lakh second prize, Rs 5 lakh third prize and several other prize categories, including consolation and lower-tier prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-67 Lottery Result Today (Sept 2): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Dhanalekshmi DL-67 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DM267768

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 267768

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - DD243083

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - DC863910

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0190, 0968, 1010, 1346, 1891, 3162, 3639, 4108, 5727, 6026, 6746, 7739, 7947, 8094, 8157, 9277, 9683, 9735, 9738

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 2277, 2594, 3672, 5333, 8508, 9387

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

Ticket holders should carefully check their ticket numbers against the officially published result. Winners are advised to preserve their original tickets safely and verify the winning details with the results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The Kerala lottery results include winners across multiple prize categories. Participants should check all applicable categories rather than looking only for the first-prize number, as a ticket may qualify for one of the other prizes.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-67 draw was originally scheduled for August 26 but was postponed because of the Onam festival. The rescheduled draw was fixed for September 2, making today's result particularly important for ticket holders who had been waiting for the draw.

Once you find a winning ticket, verify the number and series carefully before beginning the prize-claim process. Winners should also check the official Kerala Government Gazette and follow the prescribed procedure for claiming their prize.

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