- Home
- Lifestyle
- How to Cook Healthy Meals With Less Oil: 10 Expert Tips That Make Food Just as Delicious
How to Cook Healthy Meals With Less Oil: 10 Expert Tips That Make Food Just as Delicious
Want healthier meals without giving up flavour? Discover expert tips and simple cooking techniques to reduce oil, from sautéing and roasting to steaming, while keeping everyday dishes tasty.
Cooking Oil
Everyone wants to be healthy and cut down on oil, but nobody likes bland food, right? Many people think less oil means less taste. But celebrity chef Ranveer Brar recently shared a secret. He explained how you can cook tasty and healthy food with very little oil, without losing any flavour. Let's check out his awesome tricks.
Also read: Korea’s Most Expensive Film Hope to Release in India: Na Hong-jin’s Sci-Fi Thriller Explained
1. Change your oil container..
Most of us use big oil cans and pour directly into the pan. This makes us use way more oil than we need. So, first things first: ditch that big container! Switch to a bottle with a small, narrow opening. This gives you better control and stops you from accidentally pouring too much oil.
Another tip is to splash some water while tempering. Use very little oil, and once the seeds crackle, sprinkle a few drops of water. This stops the spices from burning.
Lastly, after cooking, you can skim off the extra oil floating on top of curries. The flavour is already in the food, so this just cuts out extra calories.
Also read: Jailer 2 OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and Where to Watch Rajinikanth’s Action Sequel? Read HERE
Best tips to reduce oil in curries..
Here are more great tips:
- Use non-stick or cast-iron pans to save up to 70% oil.
- Use an oil spray bottle for even coating.
- Steam veggies before doing a light tempering.
- For deep-fried items like samosas, an air fryer can cut oil by 80-90%.
Using less oil is great for your heart, as it helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and control blood pressure (BP). Since 1 spoon of oil has about 120 calories, it helps with weight control. It also improves digestion by reducing acidity, gas, and bloating.
Also read: Rice, Chapati or Jowar Roti at Night? Which Is Healthier Dinner Choice? Explained
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.