Most of us use big oil cans and pour directly into the pan. This makes us use way more oil than we need. So, first things first: ditch that big container! Switch to a bottle with a small, narrow opening. This gives you better control and stops you from accidentally pouring too much oil.

Another tip is to splash some water while tempering. Use very little oil, and once the seeds crackle, sprinkle a few drops of water. This stops the spices from burning.

Lastly, after cooking, you can skim off the extra oil floating on top of curries. The flavour is already in the food, so this just cuts out extra calories.

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