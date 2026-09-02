Kolkata Rain Update: Heavy Rain Likely on Wednesday; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather Update: Kolkata's skies have been cloudy since morning. After some early morning drizzle, the clouds are still hanging around. So, what's the weather going to be like all day on Wednesday
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Today's Kolkata weather update
The Alipore Weather Department has forecast stormy weather across the state. This is because of a double whammy—a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and an active monsoon trough. While cloudy skies and spells of rain since the start of the week have cooled the city down a bit, the humidity is still making things uncomfortable.
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How will Kolkata's weather be all day Wednesday?
Kolkata's sky has been mostly cloudy since Wednesday morning. The weather office has said there's a strong chance of light to moderate rain stopping and starting throughout the day in the city and nearby areas. But, you can expect some heavy thundershowers in the afternoon or evening, along with gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 km per hour.
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What will be Kolkata's maximum temperature?
The Met office has stated that today's maximum temperature in Kolkata will hover between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius, with the minimum staying around 27 to 28 degrees. The high relative humidity means that if the rain holds off, the muggy heat will continue to cause discomfort.
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Rain forecast for South Bengal districts too
It's not just Kolkata. Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram are also likely to get heavy rain with thunderstorms. The sea will be rough in the coastal districts, so fishermen have been warned not to venture into the deep sea. The weather department has kept a 'Yellow Alert' in place for all South Bengal districts.
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Where will there be continuous heavy rain?
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has already started preparing for possible waterlogging in the city's low-lying areas if the heavy rain continues. They have kept the pumping stations on standby and are closely monitoring the city's drainage system. The disaster management department has also advised people not to stand under old, shaky buildings or trees during heavy downpours.
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