4 5 Image Credit : Getty

Rain forecast for South Bengal districts too

It's not just Kolkata. Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram are also likely to get heavy rain with thunderstorms. The sea will be rough in the coastal districts, so fishermen have been warned not to venture into the deep sea. The weather department has kept a 'Yellow Alert' in place for all South Bengal districts.