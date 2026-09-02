The Kerala Lottery result for Dhanalekshmi DL-67 draw on September 2, 2026, has not yet been announced. Participants are awaiting the official release of winning numbers from the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Ticket holders are advised to keep their tickets safe and wait for the verified results, which will include various prize categories.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 2, 2026, for the Dhanalekshmi DL-67 lottery is yet to be announced. Lottery participants across Kerala are eagerly waiting for the official draw results, which will reveal the winning numbers and prize details for the day.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, with participants hoping to win one of the several cash prizes offered under the scheme. Until the official results are published, ticket holders are advised to keep their lottery tickets safely and wait for the verified result announcement.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-67 draw is scheduled for September 2. Once the draw is completed and the results are officially released, the winning numbers will be updated here. Participants should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official result to determine whether they have won a prize.

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The Kerala lottery results generally include multiple prize categories, including the first prize, second prize, third prize and other winning numbers. The consolation prize and lower-tier prize numbers are also published as part of the official result announcement.

For now, no winning numbers have been announced, and ticket holders should avoid relying on unverified claims or social media posts circulating before the official results are released. The final result should be checked against the official Kerala State Lotteries Department notification.

Dhanalekshmi DL-67 result status: Yet to be announced.

Once the results are available, winners should verify their ticket numbers and follow the prescribed procedure for claiming their prizes. Winning tickets may need to be presented within the stipulated period along with the required documents.

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