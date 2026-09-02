You don't need to add anything special to the batter to get a non-stick dosa. A small onion can do the magic for you! It can turn your regular iron tawa into a non-stick one. Even someone who has never made a dosa can make it easily with this hack.

Here's how to use the onion:

First, cut an onion in half.

Now, poke a fork into it and add 2-3 drops of oil.

Heat your iron tawa until it's nice and hot.

Then, rub the oiled onion all over the tawa in a circular motion. The onion's natural juices and the oil will create a non-stick coating.

Just sprinkle a little water, wipe it with a clean cloth, and pour your batter.

The dosa will spread perfectly and lift off without sticking at all.

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