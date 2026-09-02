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Dosa Sticking to Your Iron Tawa? Try This 1-Ingredient Kitchen Hack for Perfect Dosas
Is your dosa sticking to the iron tawa or breaking while spreading? Try this simple 1-ingredient kitchen hack that can help create smoother, crispier dosas without the frustrating sticking problem.
Dosa Hack
Dosa is a favourite breakfast for most Indians. It's also quite easy to make at home. But, that hotel-wala feeling just doesn't come, right? The shape, colour, and taste are never the same. Plus, the dosa always seems to stick to the pan. If you're facing this same problem, we have a simple tip to get perfect, hotel-style dosas that don't stick.
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The Onion Magic..
You don't need to add anything special to the batter to get a non-stick dosa. A small onion can do the magic for you! It can turn your regular iron tawa into a non-stick one. Even someone who has never made a dosa can make it easily with this hack.
Here's how to use the onion:
- First, cut an onion in half.
- Now, poke a fork into it and add 2-3 drops of oil.
- Heat your iron tawa until it's nice and hot.
- Then, rub the oiled onion all over the tawa in a circular motion. The onion's natural juices and the oil will create a non-stick coating.
- Just sprinkle a little water, wipe it with a clean cloth, and pour your batter.
The dosa will spread perfectly and lift off without sticking at all.
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3 Golden Rules to Follow for Perfect Dosas...
If you don't have an onion, here are three golden rules for perfect dosas.
- First, mix half a spoon of salt in a glass of water, sprinkle this on the tawa, and wipe it clean. This also prevents sticking.
- Second, always keep the flame on low (sim) when you spread the batter. Once you're done spreading, turn the flame up to medium-high to get a crispy dosa.
- Third, don't scrub your iron tawa too hard with dish soap every time. This removes the natural oil seasoning and makes the dosa stick again.
Follow these simple tips, and your dosas will turn out reddish, crispy, and won't stick to the pan.
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