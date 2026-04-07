Inside Mukesh Ambani’s Luxury-Bulletproof Cars with Advanced Protection Systems
Mukesh Ambani's car collection isn't just about luxury. We're talking about special vehicles that can take a hit from a missile or even survive a chemical attack.
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Mukesh Ambani Car Collection
The Ambani family, led by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is one of the richest in India and the world. They often make headlines for their lavish lifestyle. Their Mumbai home, 'Antilia', reportedly houses over 170 luxury cars. Every family member owns cars worth crores, including many specially secured vehicles.
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Ambani Bulletproof Car Features
The family's most expensive car is a bulletproof Rolls-Royce Cullinan, costing around ₹17 crore. They had it specially customised for top-tier security and luxury. They also own a Mercedes-Benz S/680 Guard, another bulletproof car the family uses, which costs about ₹15 crore. Nita Ambani also has a luxury car, the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Extended Wheelbase.
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Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard
The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII costs around ₹14 crore. Anant Ambani, a director at Reliance, owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, which also costs about ₹14 crore. The family's garage also includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Wheelbase, priced at around ₹13 crore. They love sports cars too. Akash Ambani is often seen driving their Ferrari Purosangue, a luxury SUV that costs ₹12 crore.
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BMW 760Li Security Edition
The Ambani car collection also features a Ferrari SF90 Stradale supercar, built for high-speed racing and packed with modern tech. For security, the family uses several expensive cars, including the Mercedes Maybach S600 Guard and the BMW 760Li High Security. These are fully bulletproof vehicles equipped with the highest level of security features.
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Mukesh Ambani's car collection Security Details
These high-security cars cost anywhere between ₹9 to ₹10 crore. The family also owns an ultra-luxury SUV, the 'Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II', which costs over ₹10 crore. The Ambanis have customised all these cars to fit their specific needs and preferences.
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