Raksha Bandhan falls on August 28, 2026. Use this zodiac-wise guide to choose Rakhi colours—red for Aries, green for Gemini and Virgo, blue or dark green for Capricorn, and more—based on traditional astrological associations.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters, observed with sweets, gifts and a sacred thread that signifies love and protection. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated on August 28, 2026, with families preparing their festive thalis and choosing Rakhis.

Astrology offers one way to personalise that choice. Traditional beliefs link colours with ruling planets, energies and traits, so many siblings select shades said to complement a brother’s zodiac sign. It’s a symbolic tradition rather than a fixed rule, but it can add meaning to the ritual.

## When is Raksha Bandhan 2026 and how to personalise your pick

This year’s festival date is August 28, 2026. If you’re following astrology, begin with your brother’s Moon sign or the zodiac sign your family astrologer uses. Treat colour associations as a guide to intention and sentiment, not a promise of luck.

When is Raksha Bandhan 2026 and how to personalise your pick

## Zodiac-wise Rakhi colours and what they signify

For Aries (Mesha), red—linked with Mars—symbolises courage, energy, strength and determination; orange is another vibrant option. Taurus (Vrishabha), ruled by Venus, resonates with white for peace and purity or green for balance, growth and prosperity.

Gemini (Mithuna), ruled by Mercury, aligns with green, associated with communication, intelligence, freshness and growth—ideal for a curious, social brother. Cancer (Karka), guided by the Moon, suits white or silver, colours tied to calmness, emotional balance, peace and sensitivity.

Leo (Simha), ruled by the Sun, favours gold, yellow or orange—shades linked with solar energy, confidence, leadership and vitality. Virgo (Kanya), also Mercury-ruled, is well served by green, representing growth, freshness, communication and balance.

Zodiac-wise Rakhi colours and what they signify

Libra (Tula), under Venus, pairs with white or pink, echoing harmony, beauty and relationships; pastel pink, white or cream can look refined. Scorpio (Vrishchika), associated with Mars, works well with red or maroon, reflecting intensity, determination and emotional depth.

Sagittarius (Dhanu), ruled by Jupiter, traditionally chooses yellow, tied to wisdom, optimism, knowledge and prosperity; a bright yellow or golden-yellow looks auspicious. Capricorn (Makara), ruled by Saturn, aligns with blue or dark green, colours linked to discipline, patience, responsibility and perseverance.

Aquarius (Kumbha), traditionally associated with Saturn, naturally leans to blue, while purple adds a modern festive touch; blue conveys calmness, stability and depth. Pisces (Meena), ruled by Jupiter, favours yellow or golden, colours associated with wisdom, positivity, spirituality and abundance.

Astrology-based colour picks are traditional beliefs meant to personalise the festival, not guarantees of success. Ultimately, the most meaningful Rakhi is the one chosen with love, carrying your wish for your brother’s happiness, health, prosperity and protection.