- Home
- Lifestyle
- 200 Years Of British Rule Couldn’t Break This State’s Independence—The Fascinating Story Behind It
200 Years Of British Rule Couldn’t Break This State’s Independence—The Fascinating Story Behind It
The British ruled large parts of India for more than two centuries, but one Indian state remained beyond their complete control. Discover the fascinating history behind this remarkable exception to British rule.
15
Image Credit : our own
Goa never fell into British hands in the end.
The British ruled India for over 200 years, but their dream to capture Goa remained just that—a dream. This coastal state stayed under Portuguese control right till the end. Goa was one of the very few places that didn't come under direct British rule. Let's find out why.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
The Portuguese had landed in India before the British.
Long before the British, the Portuguese had already made their entry into India. Vasco da Gama reached India in 1498 by sea, kicking off trade between the two regions. The British landed in Surat only about a hundred years later, in 1608. By that time, the Portuguese had already established a strong hold over Goa and its nearby areas.
35
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Goa was a major colonial center for the Portuguese.
Goa became a major trading hub for the Portuguese. They turned it into their main colony and used it as a secure base for all their operations in India. They developed this city on the Arabian Sea coast into a key trading port and really strengthened their position here.
45
Image Credit : Getty
The British could never gain control over Goa.
The British and the Portuguese were rival colonial powers and even fought each other many times. But the British never managed to capture Goa. Even as their empire spread across most of the Indian subcontinent, this small region stayed under Portuguese rule for nearly 400 years.
55
Image Credit : AI
Goa merged with India in 1961.
Even after India got its independence in 1947, Goa continued to be a Portuguese territory. It officially became a part of India only in 1961, after the Indian government launched a military operation to end Portuguese rule. You can still see the Portuguese influence in Goa's architecture, food, and culture today.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos