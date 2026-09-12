4 6 Image Credit : pinterest

Offer naivedyam

When you think of Vinayaka Chavithi, you immediately think of undrallu and kudumulu. The naivedyam can vary based on region and family traditions. People also offer prasad made with jaggery, coconut, and lentils. Offering puja with different types of leaves (patras) is also part of the tradition. After offering the naivedyam, the whole family shares the prasad. It's always best to offer homemade prasad if you can.