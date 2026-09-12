Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 5 Essential Rituals for Vighnaharta's Blessings
Ganesh Chaturthi is all about welcoming the Vighnaharta, Lord Ganesha, into our homes. Everyone, from kids to elders, celebrates this festival with great devotion. But on the main day, there are 5 important things everyone should definitely do.
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Important tasks for Vinayaka Chavithi
Devotees worship Lord Ganesha as the remover of obstacles and a symbol of wisdom and good fortune. Every year, people celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi with great devotion on Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha Chavithi. The tradition involves installing a Ganesha idol at home, offering prayers, and preparing naivedyams like undrallu and kudumulu. Elders say that besides the puja, there are five traditional tasks one must perform. Let's find out what they are.
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Clean your home thoroughly
Cleanliness is super important for any festival. Before you welcome Lord Ganesha, you must make sure the puja area is spotless. Clean the entire house, decorate the puja mandir, and get the spot ready for the idol. Some people also draw beautiful muggulu (rangoli) and hang mango leaf torans at the entrance. A clean and sacred environment creates a festive vibe and brings peace of mind.
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Pray with full devotion
First, place the Ganesha idol on a clean platform. Then, decorate it with turmeric, kumkum, sandalwood, and flowers. You can perform the Shodashopachara puja or follow your own family traditions. Many devotees also chant or listen to Ganesha mantras, stotras, and the Ashtottara Shatanamavali. Remember, devotion matters more than grand displays. Praying together as a family makes the festival even more special.
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Offer naivedyam
When you think of Vinayaka Chavithi, you immediately think of undrallu and kudumulu. The naivedyam can vary based on region and family traditions. People also offer prasad made with jaggery, coconut, and lentils. Offering puja with different types of leaves (patras) is also part of the tradition. After offering the naivedyam, the whole family shares the prasad. It's always best to offer homemade prasad if you can.
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Read or listen to the Ganapati story
The Vrata Katha holds a special place in the Vinayaka Chavithi puja. It's a long-standing tradition to read or listen to the Vinayaka Vrata Katha with your family after the puja. These stories explain Ganesha's birth, his divine powers, and the blessings he gives his devotees. It's a great way to teach children about our culture and the importance of the festival.
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Celebrate an eco-friendly festival
It's always better to choose Ganesha idols made of natural clay. You should also ensure that the flowers, leaves, and other puja items are eco-friendly. For the nimajjanam (immersion), please follow the guidelines given by local authorities to avoid polluting water bodies. It's our responsibility to celebrate with devotion while also protecting nature.
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