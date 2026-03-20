2 4 Image Credit : Getty

Gold Jewellery

Let's talk about jewellery first. We Indians absolutely love our gold ornaments. For weddings, festivals, and big family functions, wearing gold is a must. So naturally, when we think of gold, we think of jewellery. But if you're looking at it as an investment, it's not the best idea. Why? Because you pay extra for making charges and wastage, which can be 10% to 20% of the gold's value. When you sell the jewellery, you don't get that money back. So even if gold prices go up, your profit won't be as high as you'd expect. Buying jewellery just for investment isn't a smart move.