Is Snake Hiding in Your House? 6 Signs You Can't Ignore
During the monsoon, snakes often look for dry, safe spots to hide. Here are 6 key signs that can help you figure out if a snake is hiding in your house or garden.
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6 key signs that help identify a snake on time
The monsoon season is here, and with the rains, snakes often move from their flooded burrows towards our homes and gardens. They look for safe, dry places to hide. People often miss the small clues that a snake is nearby. Here are 6 important signs that can help you spot a snake in time and prevent a major accident.Why do they come?During the rains, water fills up the snakes' natural homes in forests. So, they search for shelter and food, which brings them to populated areas. Your house, garden, storeroom, or even drains can become their new hiding spot.Spotting them earlyIt's not impossible to know if a snake is in your house. People often ignore small signs that could point to a venomous snake hiding in an unexpected place. If you notice these clues early, you can avoid a dangerous situation.
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Shed snake skin
If you find a shed snake skin in your house, garden, near a woodpile, or behind old items, don't just ignore it. This skin is usually transparent and you can see the scale patterns on it. An old skin means a snake has passed through. But if you keep finding skins in different spots, it's a clear sign that a snake is living nearby.
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Strange droppings in corners
A snake's droppings can look like a rat's or a bird's, but they have a major white part. Sometimes, you might even see animal fur or small bone fragments inside. If you repeatedly see such droppings in your storeroom, near firewood, or in wall corners, you need to be careful.
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Wavy (S-shaped) marks on dust or wet soil
Snakes don't have legs, so they leave wavy tracks on dusty surfaces, sand, or wet mud as they move. If you see these S-shaped marks under your door, near drains, in wall cracks, or around the storeroom again and again, a snake might be using that route to enter and exit your house.
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Sudden disappearance of rats
If you used to see a lot of rats or hear them around your house, and suddenly they've all vanished, it could be a sign of a snake. Snakes hunt rats for food. While this sign alone isn't enough proof, you should be extra cautious if you notice it along with other signs.
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Hissing sound or newly formed burrow
If you hear a hissing sound from around your house, veranda, woodpile, drain, or near the foundation, take it seriously. Also, look out for new burrows or signs of digging in the soil. Never take these signs lightly.
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