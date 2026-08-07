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6 key signs that help identify a snake on time

The monsoon season is here, and with the rains, snakes often move from their flooded burrows towards our homes and gardens. They look for safe, dry places to hide. People often miss the small clues that a snake is nearby. Here are 6 important signs that can help you spot a snake in time and prevent a major accident.Why do they come?During the rains, water fills up the snakes' natural homes in forests. So, they search for shelter and food, which brings them to populated areas. Your house, garden, storeroom, or even drains can become their new hiding spot.Spotting them earlyIt's not impossible to know if a snake is in your house. People often ignore small signs that could point to a venomous snake hiding in an unexpected place. If you notice these clues early, you can avoid a dangerous situation.