A viral video showing a man rescuing a snake at a petrol pump has amazed the internet. He quickly grabs the snake without using any special rescue equipment, calmly handling it despite the reptile hissing at him. He then places it in a bag, reportedly to release it in a forest. Netizens were stunned by his speed, calling it a “ninja technique”.

A video showing a man rescuing a snake at a petrol pump has left social media users amazed, with many struggling to understand how quickly he managed to catch the reptile. The viral clip shows the snake at the petrol pump as the man approaches it. The reptile appears to hiss at him, but he remains calm and does not seem intimidated. Within seconds, he manages to get hold of the snake and places it inside a bag.

Watch the post here.

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Man catches snake with calm, in seconds

What has caught the attention of viewers is the speed of the rescue. The man does not appear to use any of the specialist tools normally associated with professional snake rescues. Instead, he relies on his quick movements and handles the situation in a matter of seconds.

After catching the snake, he puts it into a bag, reportedly with the intention of taking it away from the petrol pump and releasing it in a forest.

The video does not provide details about the man or the exact location of the petrol pump.

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Internet stunned by the rescue

The unusual rescue quickly drew a stream of funny reactions online.

Several users compared the man's speed to a “ninja technique”, while another joked that he caught the snake at “5G speed”.

“Bhai ye to hacker nikla,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Even Cobra could not understand what happened to him.”

Some viewers were more concerned about the way the snake was handled. One person urged others not to repeat the method, while another pointed out that safety should come first during snake rescues.

The comments also included plenty of jokes about the snake itself, with one user writing that the 'cobra' had been completely caught off guard.

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Safety remains important during snake rescues

Although the man's confidence has impressed viewers, snakes should not normally be handled without proper knowledge or equipment.

A frightened or threatened snake can bite even when it appears calm. Trained snake rescuers generally use suitable equipment and follow safety measures while moving reptiles away from populated areas.

For now, the short clip continues to attract attention mainly because of the man's remarkably quick movements and the sheer surprise on viewers' faces at how fast the rescue appears to happen.

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