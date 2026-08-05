In a shocking incident in Kasaragod's Chevar, a snake got into a moving auto and coiled itself around the driver's hand. The driver quickly stopped the vehicle and threw the snake out. A rescue team later caught the mildly venomous wild snake.

Kasaragod: A routine drive turned into a nightmare for an auto driver when a snake slithered onto his body while the vehicle was moving. The shocking incident happened this morning in Chevar.

The auto driver, Pius, was terrified to find the snake coiling around his hand. He immediately slammed the brakes and threw the snake out of the auto. What's more, there were passengers inside the auto when all this drama unfolded.

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The snake was a mildly venomous wild snake. Even after being thrown out, it didn't go far and instead hid under the auto-rickshaw. Pius then had to call a snake rescue team. The team arrived and successfully captured the reptile. They confirmed that it was a wild snake and not highly venomous. Thankfully, the auto driver and all the passengers are safe.

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