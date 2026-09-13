Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed deity worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and new beginnings.

On Monday, September 14, 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed. The event, which traditionally commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, takes place on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.

Devotees clean and decorate their houses, set up a room for puja, make necessary offerings, and choose the installation and puja procedures before bringing Ganpati Bappa home. Families may start the event with commitment, cleanliness, and a cheerful attitude if they prepare properly.