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Turn Heads With These Effortless Cool Styles

Gone are the days when everyone spent hours getting perfectly sleek, set hair. The trend has totally flipped! Now, it's all about the messy hairstyle—a look that's a bit undone, natural, and super stylish without trying too hard. It's perfect for anyone who wants to look trendy with a simple, relaxed vibe. The best part? You don't need to set every single strand. That slightly unmanaged look is what makes it special, and that's why everyone, from Bollywood stars to social media influencers, is loving it.