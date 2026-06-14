Messy Hairstyles: 6 Trendy Looks For That Perfect Imperfect Vibe!
When is the best time to rock a messy hairstyle? Can you pull it off with both long and short hair? And what hair types look best with that 'I woke up like this' vibe? We've got the answers.
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Ponytail
Bun
The messy bun is a timeless classic that's super popular right now. Instead of a tight, perfect bun, you tie your hair up loosely, letting a few strands fall out naturally. This 'imperfect' style is what gives it an elegant and chic look. It's the perfect hairstyle for office, college, or just a casual day out.
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French Braid
A messy French braid isn't tightly woven; it's kept loose and fluffy. Letting a few strands escape makes it look even more beautiful. This style is a great mix of traditional and modern, and you can easily wear it for a festival or a casual outing.
French Braids At Front
If you want a more stylish look, try making French braids at the front with a messy finish. Then, gather the rest of your hair into a low bun and give that a messy touch too. This hairstyle looks amazing with both ethnic outfits and western dresses.
High Bun
A messy high bun gives your hair a cool, slightly wavy texture. It's a look that seems completely natural, as if you styled it without any effort. This hairstyle is a favourite during summers and while travelling because it adds both volume and movement to your hair, keeping you stylish and comfortable.
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