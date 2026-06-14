Are you washing your hair with hot water? This common habit could be making your hair weak and dry. A top celebrity hairstylist explains the right water temperature for shiny, frizz-free hair and how to protect your locks from hard water damage.

If you love taking a long, hot shower every day, you might want to rethink that habit. It could be secretly wrecking your hair. Yianni Tsapatori, the go-to hairstylist for big names like Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Deepika Padukone, recently shared a game-changing hair care tip. He says that washing your hair with very hot water can strip away its natural shine and strength. In an interview, Yianni explained that the final rinse should always be with cool or normal temperature water. This simple step makes your hair softer, shinier, and keeps the frizz away. He believes that to get great hair, you first need to understand how it grows and what it's made of.

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How does hot water damage hair?

While a hot shower feels relaxing, it's harsh on your hair's outer layer, called the cuticle. Think of the cuticle as a protective shield for your hair. When you use very hot water, this shield opens up, letting all the natural moisture escape. This is what leaves your hair looking dry, dull, and frizzy. Experts say the intense heat can also weaken the keratin protein in your hair, leading to breakage, split ends, and a loss of shine. On the other hand, cool water helps to seal the cuticle, locking in moisture and making your hair look smoother and shinier.

A clean scalp is key for healthy hair

According to Yianni, beautiful and strong hair starts with a healthy scalp. Often, we focus only on the length of our hair and forget to clean the scalp properly. When you wash your hair, you should gently massage your scalp with your fingertips. Avoid using your nails, as they can scratch and damage the skin. This massage helps remove extra oil, dirt, and dead skin, and also improves blood circulation. He also pointed out a commonly missed spot: the nape area, right at the back of your neck. Cleaning this part thoroughly is super important for good scalp hygiene.

Can hard water also ruin your hair?

Poor hair quality can also be caused by hard water. Hard water has a high concentration of minerals like calcium and magnesium. These minerals can build up on your hair, making it dry, dull, and easy to tangle. If you live in an area with a hard water problem, you can try using filtered or bottled water for your final rinse. This reduces mineral buildup and helps improve your hair's texture.