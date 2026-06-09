Hair Falling Out This Summer? Try These 5 Simple Tips to Protect Your Scalp
Hot weather, sweat, and sun exposure can take a toll on your scalp, causing dryness and increased hair fall. The good news? A few simple changes to your routine can help keep your scalp healthy and reduce hair loss this summer.
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Do this after you wash your hair!
After you shampoo, do a final rinse with cool water. Don't use ice-cold water, just moderately cool tap water is fine. This simple step helps close the pores on your scalp, which stops sweat from weakening your hair roots.
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Fenugreek Water Spray
Soak a little methi (fenugreek) in water overnight. In the morning, just strain the water and pour it into a spray bottle. Before you step out, give your scalp a light spritz. This keeps your head cool and helps prevent hair fall.
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Don't do this when riding your two-wheeler!
Tying your dupatta tightly while riding can trap sweat and cause more hair fall. Here's a trick: first, place a thin cotton handkerchief over your hair. Then, wrap your dupatta or scarf over it. The cotton will absorb all the sweat and save your hair roots.
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Don't throw away the watermelon rind!
Next time you eat a watermelon, don't throw away the rind. Grind the white part of the rind in a mixer to get its juice. Apply this juice to your scalp twice a week, leave it on for 10 minutes, and then wash it off. It's an instant hydration boost for sun-damaged hair.
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Don't tie your hair so tight!
In this heat, hair gets tangled very easily. Using tight rubber bands with metal or nylon parts will just pull out your hair in clumps, especially when you're sweating. It's better to switch to loose satin scrunchies or simple cloth-based hair ties.
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