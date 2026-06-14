Split ends can really ruin your entire look and are a sign of unhealthy hair. But what exactly causes them? Is washing your hair too often the problem? We break down the common mistakes you might be making and how you can fix them for good.

Split ends don't just look bad, they're a clear sign that your hair's health is in trouble. This usually happens when you use too much heat for styling or use the wrong kind of shampoo. Your hair has a protective outer layer made of cuticles. When this layer gets damaged, the hair strand starts to split into two, creating what we call split ends. A lack of moisture also makes the hair dry and brittle, causing it to split from the bottom.

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Here are a few common mistakes to avoid to keep your hair healthy and free from split ends.

Stay Away from Extreme Heat

Using too much heat on your hair is a major cause of damaged hair cuticles. Before you use any styling tool, always apply a heat protectant serum. If your hair is already weak or thin, try to use the lowest temperature setting. Even using the cool setting on your hairdryer can help protect your hair. Also, when you step out into the sun, cover your hair with a scarf or a hat. This simple habit can go a long way in preventing split ends.

Cut Down on Chemical Treatments

If you're constantly putting your hair through chemical treatments, it's bound to get damaged. Procedures like rebonding or colouring your hair too frequently can cause serious issues. Make sure you don't use cheap, low-quality products, as they can end up causing a lot more harm than good.

Don't Overdo the Shampoo

We all love the feeling of a clean scalp, but shampoos with a lot of sulphates can be harsh. If you wash your hair 3 to 5 times a week, you might be stripping away its natural oils. This makes your hair dry and leads to split ends. It's a good idea to shampoo less often and switch to a shampoo with less sulphate.

Avoid Shampoos with Alcohol

Some people use shampoos that have a high alcohol content. These products can slowly dry out your hair by removing its natural moisture. To avoid this problem, you should switch to a gentler option, like a herbal shampoo, which can help restore your hair's moisture.