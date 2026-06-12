MCB panel: 5 Clever Ways To Hide That Ugly Box Without Damaging Your Wall
Is that ugly MCB panel on your wall spoiling your home's entire look? Wondering how to hide it without causing any damage? Want some smart and stylish ideas for a modern touch? Here are 5 budget-friendly ways to hide that MCB panel.
MCB panel: 5 Clever Ways To Hide That Ugly Box Without Damaging Your Wall
Photo frame
The easiest trick is to hang a large photo frame or a cool piece of art over it. Just use a hinged frame so you can easily open it to access the panel when needed. This idea works perfectly for living rooms and entryways.
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Mirror
Wooden cover
A sliding wooden cover is a modern and premium solution. You can get one fitted onto the wall, and just slide it open whenever you need access. This looks especially fantastic in homes with modern or minimalist decor.
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Floating shelf
Macrame wall hanging
For a no-drill, no-fuss solution, a macrame wall hanging or a decorative fabric is a great choice. It gives your home a trendy, boho vibe and you can easily move it aside when you need to get to the panel. Also
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