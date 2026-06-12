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MCB panel: 5 Clever Ways To Hide That Ugly Box Without Damaging Your Wall

We spend so much on fancy paints, wallpapers, and decor to make our homes look beautiful. But that one MCB panel on the wall can spoil the whole look. The good news? You don't need to break the wall or make permanent changes. With a few smart and creative tricks, you can easily hide the panel and make your home look way more attractive.