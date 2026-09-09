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Yellapur Wildlife Smuggling Case: Pangolin Scales and Tiger Claws Seized in Uttara Kannada
Yellapur in Uttara Kannada has emerged in focus amid wildlife smuggling concerns involving protected animal parts. The seizure of pangolin scales and tiger claws highlights the threat of illegal wildlife trade.
Wildlife smuggling
The Forest Mobile Squad busted a huge wildlife smuggling racket in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada. Acting on a solid tip-off, officials conducted a swift raid near Uppaleshwara and arrested two smugglers red-handed.
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Seized items
Officials seized a huge cache of banned items: 16 kg of pangolin scales, 8 tiger claws, 12 leopard claws, tiger and leopard teeth, and wild gaur horns. They also confiscated the bike used for smuggling.
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Investigating the source
The department is now investigating the source of these items and the buyers. They are also checking for inter-state or international links. A massive search is on to nab the other gang members who are on the run.
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