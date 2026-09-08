Financial security can significantly improve mental well-being, according to an entrepreneur who sparked an online debate. She argued that having substantial savings and a steady income calms the nervous system by providing a buffer against unexpected events.

Can having a sizeable amount of money saved in the bank actually make you feel calmer? A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur’s take on financial security and mental well-being has sparked a lively debate online. Simridhi Makhija, founder of The Speak Fest, argued that a steady income and substantial savings can provide a sense of security that directly affects how people deal with stress and uncertainty.

“Nothing calms down your nervous system more than having a consistent flow of money, and not because of shallow reasons,” Makhija said.

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Her argument was not about spending more on restaurants, shopping or entertainment. Instead, she focused on the reassurance that comes from having enough money set aside to deal with unexpected situations. She said that having Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in a bank account can mean not constantly worrying about what could happen next.

“Oh, you can go to your favourite restaurant every weekend, you can shop wherever you want, and you can go to your favorite pubs... but because if you have 20 to 30 lakhs saved in your bank account, you do not have to worry about what comes next,” she said.

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Makhija suggested that financial uncertainty can itself become a significant source of stress. While acknowledging that therapy, reading, hobbies and other activities can help people cope, she argued that they may not address the underlying problem when money worries are at the centre of someone’s anxiety.

“So therapy is fine, reading books is fine, trying to calm down your nervous system is fine, but unless you actually go to the root of why your nervous system is actually acting up all the time, you are not going to be better,” she said.

She said her views were influenced by observing entrepreneurs in Bengaluru and comparing those struggling with inconsistent cash flow with founders who had achieved financial stability.

“I have seen here in Bangalore as to how those founders who do not have consistent cash flow struggle with everything in their life in every sphere, versus those founders who have made it, and now they are happy in every other sphere of their life. I have seen it firsthand, and that is why I'll continue to say it louder despite the hate,” she concluded.

Her comments divided social media users. One user wrote, “When your cash flow is stable, your mind doesn't have to constantly prepare for the next problem. That kind of financial peace quietly changes how you think, live, and even take risks.”

Another countered, “A calm nervous system also helps make that money.” A third said, “Honestly, financial stability gives you a kind of peace that therapy can't always replicate.”

A fourth disagreed with the premise, saying, “It's actually the opposite. A calm nervous system creates the capacity to attract and hold the right amount of money.”

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