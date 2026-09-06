A NWKRTC bus in Karnataka reportedly travelled without functioning headlights after an electrical fault near Saunshi in Dharwad. Passengers used mobile phone flashlights to help the driver navigate the dark road towards Attigere, sparking safety concerns.

A North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus was allegedly driven through a pitch-dark rural stretch in Dharwad district using passengers’ mobile phone flashlights after the vehicle’s headlights stopped working due to an electrical fault. The incident has raised concerns over passenger safety and bus maintenance, while some people have also praised the driver for continuing the journey and ensuring that the passengers reached their destination despite the problem.

The bus had reportedly departed from Hubballi at around 8 pm and was travelling towards Attigere when the incident occurred. Near Saunshi bus stop in Kundgol taluk, a suspected short circuit reportedly damaged the front wiring, causing the bus headlights to fail completely.

Passengers Use Mobile Flashlights

With the headlights no longer functioning, passengers reportedly switched on their mobile phone flashlights and used them to illuminate the road through the windshield. Instead of waiting for a replacement vehicle, the crew continued the journey towards Attigere.

The driver reportedly navigated the bus through Gudgeri despite the poor visibility. The bus covered the approximately 11 to 12-kilometre stretch in nearly 45 minutes to an hour, considerably longer than usual because of the difficult driving conditions.

The incident has drawn attention to the challenges faced by public transport crews when vehicles develop mechanical or electrical problems during journeys, particularly on poorly lit rural roads.

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Commuter Records Incident On Video

A commuter reportedly recorded a video at the Gudgeri bus stop, and the footage has since circulated on social media. In the video, a passenger can be heard describing how the bus was driven from Saunshi to Gudgeri using a mobile phone torch after the headlights stopped working.

The driver is also heard acknowledging the electrical problem and explaining that the wiring had been damaged, causing the entire system to stop functioning.

The video has brought the incident to wider public attention, with social media users discussing whether an NWKRTC bus should have continued its journey without functioning headlights.

Safety Concerns Raised Over NWKRTC Bus

The incident has sparked a debate over passenger safety and vehicle maintenance. Some social media users have questioned how a public transport bus was allowed to continue its journey after the headlights failed, particularly while travelling through a dark rural stretch.

Concerns have also been raised over whether a replacement bus should have been arranged before the journey continued. Operating a bus without functioning headlights can significantly reduce visibility and increase the risks associated with night-time travel.

At the same time, some users have praised the driver for navigating the difficult stretch and ensuring that the passengers reached their destination despite the electrical failure.

The incident has highlighted the importance of NWKRTC bus maintenance and passenger safety, as well as the challenges faced by drivers when unexpected mechanical or electrical failures occur during a journey.