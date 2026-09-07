In Bengaluru, a woman was caught on CCTV smashing a car's windows with a stone, an act reportedly stemming from a parking dispute. The late-night incident went viral, sparking a widespread social media debate about the city's parking issues and the woman's extreme reaction.

In a shocking yet concerning incident, a woman was spotted on CCTV footage aggressively smashing the windows of a parked car with a heavy stone during the dead of night in Bengaluru.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a woman was seen repeatedly hurling stones and striking the vehicle's glass until both the front and rear windshields were extensively shattered. The entire incident was captured on camera by a resident living in the area, who reportedly witnessed the woman damaging the vehicle late at night.

The late-night confrontation, triggered by a car parked in front of the woman’s residence, reportedly escalated into an act of vandalism, with the woman repeatedly striking the vehicle with a large stone.

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How Did the Incident Unfold in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru witnessed another stark reminder of the city's mounting parking woes on Thursday morning, as the harrowing footage made its rounds across various digital platforms. A video, which went viral on social media, showed the woman approaching the parked car and repeatedly smashing its windows with a large stone.

The footage captured the incident, which reportedly took place at 3;25 am, in detail, wherein the woman, wearing a green night dress or maxi, walked up to the vehicle with a stone in hand and began striking the windshield and side glass with immense force. He also shattered the back windshield and side mirror before walking away from the scene, leaving the vehicle extensively damaged.

The woman was reportedly involved in a parking dispute with the car’s owner, although further details about the confrontation and whether any police complaint was filed remain unclear.

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According to local reports, the incident has drawn attention to recurring parking-related disputes in Bengaluru, but the exact circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear. It is unknown whether the car owner filed a complaint against the woman or whether any action was taken following the incident.

However, the incident highlights how parking disputes in Bengaluru can quickly escalate into serious confrontations.

Viral Video, Sparks Debate Over Parking Dispute In Bengaluru

The viral video of a woman damaging a car parked outside a residence has sparked a heated debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users divided over whether the parking dispute justified her actions.

Taking to their X handles, several users criticised the woman for damaging the vehicle, while others pointed to the city’s parking problems and the need for clearer rules and better enforcement. Some users stressed that disagreements over parking should be resolved through communication or official channels rather than property damage.

However, a few appeared to have sympathised with the woman, arguing that the car may have been parked in a way that caused inconvenience or obstructed access.

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Bengaluru, which has been known for its chronic traffic and space constraints, continues to grapple with neighborhood flashpoints where residential parking bottlenecks frequently test public patience.

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