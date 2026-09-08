In Davangere, Karnataka, an injured leopard attacked a forest official during a rescue operation. The animal, previously hit by a car, was tranquilized but pounced on the official before the sedative fully took effect. Colleagues intervened, allowing the official to get to safety.

A rescue operation involving an injured leopard in Karnataka’s Davangere took a dangerous turn when the animal suddenly pounced on a forest department official before the sedative had fully taken effect. The dramatic encounter was captured on video and has drawn attention online, highlighting the risks faced by wildlife officials during rescue operations.

The incident began after the leopard was reportedly hit by a car on a highway in Davangere. The injured big cat was found on the road, prompting the forest department to send a team to the location. Officials began efforts to safely rescue the animal and move it to a medical facility for treatment.

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As part of the operation, the leopard was tranquillised. However, the sedative had not completely taken effect when the animal suddenly became active and charged at one of the officials. The leopard pounced on the forest worker, knocking him down and creating a tense situation for the rescue team.

A video of the incident shows the leopard lunging at the official as his colleagues immediately moved in to help. The other forest personnel attempted to distract the animal, using a stick to tap near it and prevent another attack. Their quick intervention allowed the official to get back on his feet.

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The leopard subsequently moved away from the group and crawled towards a grassy area beside the highway. The forest team then continued its efforts to safely secure the injured animal.

Eventually, officials managed to capture the leopard and transport it to a hospital for treatment. The animal was being treated for injuries sustained after the highway accident.

The episode has also renewed attention on the unpredictable nature of wildlife rescue operations. Even after tranquillisation, animals can remain capable of sudden movements or attacks until the sedative takes full effect. For forest personnel, such operations can therefore become dangerous within seconds.

The incident also underscores the circumstances in which wildlife teams often work—attempting to protect injured animals while ensuring the safety of people nearby and their own team members.

The video circulating online shows just how quickly the rescue operation changed from a controlled attempt to secure an injured leopard into a potentially dangerous confrontation. While the forest officials eventually succeeded in securing the animal, the incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in handling distressed and injured wild animals.

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