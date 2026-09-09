A child labor crackdown in Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur market led to the rescue of 19 minors from shops. The operation was ordered by Karnataka's Chief Minister during a surprise visit following public complaints. Special teams of police and labor officials conducted the raid.

A major child labour crackdown in Bengaluru led to the rescue of 19 minors from shops at the Yeshwanthpur APMC market after Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar made a surprise visit to the market on Tuesday. The action followed complaints that children were allegedly being employed at some shops.

During his visit, Shivakumar interacted with farmers, labourers and traders at the market. After members of the public brought the alleged employment of children to his notice, the Chief Minister directed officials to take immediate action. Five special teams comprising police and labour officials were subsequently formed to inspect the market and rescue children found working there.

The operation resulted in the rescue of 19 child labourers. Among them were 13 children from Bihar, including 12 boys and one girl. Two children were from West Bengal, two from Uttar Pradesh, while one each came from Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Police have registered cases against shop owners allegedly involved in employing children. The cases invoke provisions of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, with investigations underway. Reports also said five cases were registered under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

In a separate action, 10 more children found working along the roadside were rescued and produced before the Bengaluru Child Welfare Committee for further action.

The crackdown was carried out under the supervision of senior Bengaluru police officials and labour inspectors. CM Shivakumar had reportedly directed authorities to arrest those employing children and those allegedly sending them to work, warning of disciplinary action against officials if immediate steps were not taken.