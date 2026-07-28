5 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Will such stores become common worldwide in the future?

These automatic supermarkets are already common in many Chinese cities. Experts believe such stores will only grow in number, thanks to advancements in AI and digital payments. But for this model to work everywhere, a country needs a solid digital payment network, reliable internet, and good security. Challenges like tech glitches and initial investment also need to be sorted out. Still, China's staff-less stores are changing the retail game, making shopping faster and easier for everyone.