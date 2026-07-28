AI Supermarkets: China's 24/7 Stores With No Staff! Here's How They Work
In China, fully automatic supermarkets are popping up everywhere, and they run without a single employee. These stores are open 24/7, and the best part? No cashiers and no long queues at the billing counter.
Scan a QR code to get inside
What about security if there are no people?
How does this supermarket model work?
This whole model works by combining several modern technologies. A QR code confirms your identity. AI cameras track your movements inside. Sensors register which items you pick up. You complete the billing yourself at a self-checkout system using digital payments. The central system even gets an alert when stock is low, so it can be refilled. The entire process is designed to have very little human involvement.
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What are the benefits of this system?
These unmanned supermarkets offer big advantages for both customers and businesses. You can shop any time of the day, and you don't have to wait for a cashier. Billing is super fast. For the company, it cuts down on staff costs and makes stock management easier. These stores can also be set up in small spaces, making late-night shopping for essentials a breeze in big cities.
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