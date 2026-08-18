A woman in Berlin had a miraculous escape after a huge fire broke out in her building. Trapped on the 11th floor with no other way out, she jumped into a firefighter's rescue basket two floors below.

A heart-stopping video of a woman's miraculous escape from a massive fire in a Berlin apartment building is now going viral on social media. The incident took place in a high-rise residential building in Berlin's Friedrichshain area, near the Ostbahnhof railway station.

The fire broke out around 6:30 AM on August 14. Thankfully, there were no deaths, but 13 people suffered minor injuries. Reports say a major tragedy was averted. A team of 116 firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control within three hours.

During the fire, thick smoke and flames spread rapidly through the building. A woman found herself trapped on the 11th floor with no way to escape. She climbed out onto her window ledge, but the fire department's turntable ladder could only reach the 9th floor.

As the fire raged behind her, the woman tried to climb down but couldn't find a secure grip. Finally, she positioned herself above the fire department's rescue basket. After hesitating for a few moments, she took a leap of faith. She fell about two floors before a firefighter safely caught her in the basket. She was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

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Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. As the video of the woman's jump went viral, social media users flooded the comments section, with many praising her incredible courage.