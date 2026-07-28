Expensive Snake: This Rare Serpent’s Price Runs Into Crores! Find Out Now
Meet the High Blue Green Tree Python, the world's most expensive snake. Its price? A whopping ₹3.8 crore! Let's find out what makes this rare, blue-coloured snake so incredibly special.
A rare snake that shines in blue... its price will blow your mind!
Its specialty is its rare blue colour
Normally, Green Tree Pythons are, well, green, just like their name suggests. But a rare genetic variation reduces the green pigment, giving some snakes a deep blue colour. It is extremely rare for these snakes to be born blue in the wild. Their royal blue body, white stripes, and shiny eyes make them look absolutely stunning.
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Breeding is very difficult
Collectors' competition... huge demand
Elite reptile collectors from all over the world compete in auctions to get their hands on such rare creatures. If a snake has the perfect colour, the right genes, and proper family tree documents, collectors are willing to pay any price the breeder asks. This massive demand has pushed its price higher than even luxury cars and apartments.
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Where are they found?
Does every snake cost crores?
Not at all. A regular Green Tree Python costs only a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. The ₹3.8 crore price was an all-time record for one very special snake with the rare 'high blue' colour and exceptional genes.
These are the special features of the High Blue Green Tree Python
- Scientific Name: Morelia viridis
- Colour: Deep blue
- Is it venomous?: No (it's non-venomous)
- Habitat: Rainforests of New Guinea, Indonesia, and Australia
- Average Length: 4 to 6 feet
- Lifespan: 15 to 20 years
- Highest Recorded Price: Over ₹3.8 crore ($445,800)
- Some people also believe that keeping this snake brings good luck.
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