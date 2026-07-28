Does every snake cost crores?

These Green Tree Pythons are naturally found in the dense rainforests of New Guinea, eastern Indonesia, and northern Australia. They are completely non-venomous and spend most of their lives wrapped around tree branches. They are not a threat to humans at all.

Not at all. A regular Green Tree Python costs only a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. The ₹3.8 crore price was an all-time record for one very special snake with the rare 'high blue' colour and exceptional genes.