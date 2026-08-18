A Chinese woman reportedly caused a chaotic scene at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by demanding that Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan surrender to China. The incident, which went viral, showed her shouting in Mandarin and making provocative remarks before being detained. She was later allegedly admitted to a mental health ward for evaluation.

In a bizarre incident, a Chinese woman allegedly caused a disturbance at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he allegedly demanded that Asian nations, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan, ' surrender ' to China, creating a chaotic scene at the airport, reportedly on August 18.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), a Chinese woman was seen shouting in Mandarin, China’s national language, reportedly recording her entire confrontation live on her phone, and demanding that multiple neighboring countries surrender to China, making what appeared to be threatening remarks during the incident.

Since China’s three neighboring countries, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan, are sovereign nations with their own governments and territorial boundaries, the woman’s alleged demand for them to ‘surrender’ to China was seen as an unusual and provocative statement.

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Chinese Woman’s Bizarre KLIA Outburst Goes Viral

The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 reportedly witnessed a chaotic scene after a Chinese woman allegedly caused a disturbance and began shouting in Mandarin. According to a Reddit user who claimed to have witnessed the incident, the woman was livestreaming on TikTok while making demands for Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan to ‘surrender’ to China.

In a viral video, a Chinese woman was heard asking whether Singapore and Japan would surrender to China, adding that none of those recording the incident were Chinese before allegedly continuing with her provocative remarks. She was also reportedly heard warning that “everyone dies together” if she died in Malaysia.

“Will Singapore surrender or not? Will Japan surrender or not? You all don’t have phones, right? None of you can stream, right? None of you are Chinese, right? If I die in Malaysia, we will die together.” The Chinese woman was heard shouting in Mandarin.

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However, 15 minutes after the woman allegedly began shouting and making the provocative remarks, airport officials reportedly intervened and managed to remove her from the area. According to the Reddit user, the man had earlier taken her phone and tried to pull her away, but she continued shouting even after losing access to her device.

Chinese National Admitted in Mental Ward

The Chinese national was reportedly detained by Malaysian authorities following the incident and subsequently admitted to a mental health ward for evaluation. The image, which surfaced on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter, after the KLIA incident, reportedly showed the woman lying on a hospital bed while receiving medical attention.

The X handle ‘The Great Translation Movement’ shared the picture of the Chinese woman lying on a hospital bed. The image appeared to show that she was under medical attention after chaotic scenes at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“And this is the lady who ask (asked) Japan, Singapore and Malaysia to surrender in KLIA now. Safe and sound in a mental ward, properly restrained,” the X handle wrote.

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However, there has been no official statement from Malaysian or Chinese authorities concerning the woman’s alleged detention, admission to a mental health ward, or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The claims circulating online, including the image shared by ‘The Great Translation Movement’, could not be independently verified at the time of publication.

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