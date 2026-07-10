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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Will Mumbai See Heavy Rain Today? IMD Shares Weekend Weather Outlook
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai is set for another wet day, but there is some relief for residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any major weather warning for the city. Check Forecast
IMD Keeps Mumbai Under Green Alert Till Monday
The India Meteorological Department has placed Mumbai, Thane and Palghar under a green alert, indicating that no severe weather warning is currently in effect. According to the latest forecast, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Friday, with similar conditions expected to continue throughout the weekend until Monday, July 13.
The forecast suggests that while passing showers are likely, there is no indication of widespread heavy rainfall or major weather-related disruptions at present.
Humid Conditions To Continue Across The City
Early morning observations from the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre showed Mumbai recording a temperature of 28.8°C at 5:30 am IST, with humidity touching 88%. Winds remained calm during the observation period.
Private weather service AccuWeather also expects a mostly cloudy and breezy day with intermittent rain. Daytime temperatures may rise to around 32°C, while nighttime temperatures are likely to stay close to 28°C, making conditions warm and humid.
Thunderstorms Possible Despite Light Rainfall
According to Skymet Weather, Mumbai could witness isolated thunderstorms during different parts of the day, including the morning, evening and night. Rainfall is expected to remain light, with only a few millimetres of precipitation forecast.
Humidity levels are likely to stay high throughout the day, while wind speeds may increase to around 20 km/h during the evening. Although occasional thunder and brief showers are expected, forecasters do not anticipate prolonged or intense spells of rain.
Overall, residents can expect cloudy skies, sticky weather and short bursts of rain over the weekend rather than continuous heavy downpours.
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