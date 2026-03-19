2 5 Image Credit : Getty

Today's temperatures will be slightly below normal but will feel unstable due to the weather changes. Bhopal and Indore will see a maximum temperature of around 33°C. Gwalior and Pachmarhi will hover around 30°C. Ujjain's mercury could also touch 33°C. The minimum temperature will stay between 12°C and 19°C. You'll feel a slight warmth during the day, but the clouds and wind will keep it from getting too hot.