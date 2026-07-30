Lakshmi Yojana: Portal Opens August 1, Get Rs 2,500 Monthly! All You Need to Know
The state government has already launched the Annapurna Yojana for women in Bengal, which provides Rs 3,000 per month. However, another portal is set to launch on August 1st.
Lakshmi Yojana
Lakshmi Yojana
Lakshmi Yojana
portal will go live
government is arranging
women cannot withdraw
eligibility rules
eligibility rules
conditions
application
Women can apply there. It is understood that applicants must submit a self-declaration stating they have been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years. Documents like an Aadhaar card and Voter card may also be required.
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