Sia’s brother said the incident happened on the morning of September 13, between around 7:30 am and 8 am.

He said Sia had initially not told their parents what had happened. According to him, she had called him soon after the incident and told him there had been an accident.

“At first, I thought she had slipped. Then she explained that it was a hit-and-run,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Brother of victim Sia says, “The incident happened yesterday morning. We hadn’t told our parents at home, though they sensed something had happened to her. She had initially attributed her discomfort to body pain from the gym. She had called me first when the… https://t.co/m8JpGlS3Tj pic.twitter.com/raLzFWW9uH — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

The brother alleged that the occupants of the car had been following Sia and making abusive gestures towards her. He said she was seen in the video signalling to them to keep their distance.

He further alleged that there were four people inside the vehicle and that they had been drinking. These claims have not been independently verified.

The family said Sia is now experiencing what they described as trauma following the incident.