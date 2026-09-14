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'Targeted In Broad Daylight, Lucky She's Unhurt': Family Of Gurugram Biker Sia Speaks After Hit-And-Run (WATCH)
Family of Sia, the biker hit by a car on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, has spoken about the incident, saying they were relieved that she was not seriously injured. Her brother said she was chased and harassed by the occupants before the car struck her
Gurugram hit-and-run: Sia's family speaks up
The family of Sia, the woman biker hit by a car on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, has spoken out about the incident, saying they were fortunate that she escaped with minor injuries.
Sia had shared a video showing the occupants of a car allegedly harassing her before the vehicle veered towards her and hit her. The incident was recorded on an action camera mounted on her motorcycle.
Her father said he only learnt about the incident later and was relieved that his daughter was not badly hurt.
‘We are fortunate that our daughter wasn't hurt'
Speaking about the incident, Sia’s father said he found out about the accident about an hour before speaking about it.
“I only found out about the accident an hour ago. Otherwise, I would have gone and filed an FIR myself,” he said.
He stressed that the incident happened during the day, rather than at night.
“It wasn’t even night; it happened during the day. We are fortunate that our daughter wasn’t hurt,” he said, adding that he questioned Sia about why she had not told the family immediately.
#WATCH | Delhi: Father of victim Sia says, “I only found out about the accident an hour ago. Otherwise, I would have gone and filed an FIR myself. It wasn’t even night; it happened during the day. We are fortunate that our daughter wasn’t hurt. I asked her, ‘If such an incident… https://t.co/m8JpGlS3Tj pic.twitter.com/83wjUaId6x
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026
His comments came as the circumstances surrounding the alleged hit-and-run continued to draw attention online.
Brother says Sia was allegedly chased before crash
Sia’s brother said the incident happened on the morning of September 13, between around 7:30 am and 8 am.
He said Sia had initially not told their parents what had happened. According to him, she had called him soon after the incident and told him there had been an accident.
“At first, I thought she had slipped. Then she explained that it was a hit-and-run,” he said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Brother of victim Sia says, “The incident happened yesterday morning. We hadn’t told our parents at home, though they sensed something had happened to her. She had initially attributed her discomfort to body pain from the gym. She had called me first when the… https://t.co/m8JpGlS3Tj pic.twitter.com/raLzFWW9uH
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026
The brother alleged that the occupants of the car had been following Sia and making abusive gestures towards her. He said she was seen in the video signalling to them to keep their distance.
He further alleged that there were four people inside the vehicle and that they had been drinking. These claims have not been independently verified.
The family said Sia is now experiencing what they described as trauma following the incident.
Family plans to file FIR
The brother said the family’s lawyer had spoken to the SHO at the Sector 56 police station regarding further action.
He added that the family also planned to file an FIR on its own behalf.
Gurugram Police have already registered a case after taking suo motu cognisance of the video. Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhilaksh Joshi said the Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider.
VIDEO | Gurugram woman biker hit and run case: ACP Abhilash Joshi says, "On September 14, 2023, a video came to our notice through social media monitoring, showing a woman biker being hit from behind by a four wheeler. Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the video and… pic.twitter.com/H8Le8pDQ1x
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2026
Police said the incident took place on Golf Course Road and that the woman involved had been contacted.
What happened on Golf Course Road?
In the video shared by Sia, she can be seen trying to get away from the car. The vehicle then moves towards her, hits her from the side and drives away.
Sia falls onto the road following the impact and suffers minor injuries. Her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike is also damaged.
A friend riding with her reportedly chased the car and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled.
The woman biker in Gurugram has now requested that her identity not be revealed.. she's written a long Instagram post appealing for it
But her ordeal is out in the open!!
She'd asked a car full of men to maintain a safe distance, suspecting they were drunk... It clearly bruised… pic.twitter.com/tVMXYHwnL2
— Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 14, 2026
Police said the accused’s identity was being traced through the vehicle involved and that further action would depend on the facts emerging during the investigation.
Car owner says he was not driving
The car’s owner, Manish, has said that he was not driving the vehicle when the incident happened.
According to his statement to NDTV, Manish is from Haryana’s Palwal and serves in the Army. He claimed that he was on duty in Assam at the time.
He said a friend had borrowed the car from his family on Sunday and that he learnt about the incident only after the video surfaced online.
The man allegedly driving the car has been identified as Kalyan Bainsla. His Instagram profile described him as an international kabaddi player and a member of the Indian rugby team. He also claimed to have won Amateur Olympia India, though these claims could not be independently verified.
The name of the driver is Kalyan Bainsla, from Palwal.
Owner KBT gym.
Kalyan Bainsla, from the gurjar clan, from palwal, is the man behind the wheels who tried to kill the girl on the bike, on Sunday, golf course road.
The steroid induced masculinity of kalyan Bainsla… https://t.co/g5GTf4UI1R pic.twitter.com/hVrHVBpqw2
— amit kilhor (@amitkilhor) September 14, 2026
Bainsla has since deactivated his Instagram account.
Police investigation into the alleged hit-and-run is underway.
(With inputs from agencies)
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