The CBI has registered an FIR in the death of Disha Salian, former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, naming Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, and others. The FIR alleges gang rape, murder, and a subsequent cover-up of the crime by several individuals.

CBI FIR Names Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty

The FIR registered by the CBI in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has names of Shiv Sena-(UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, among others, Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who is representing Satish Salian in the court case, said on Monday.

He said the CBI registered an FIR yesterday after preliminary verification of the complaint of Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, and the statement recorded by the probe agency. “That FIR is for gang rape, murder, and a cover-up of this crime. This FIR has been registered under the main offences: Sections 376D, 302, 201, 217, 218, read with 120B of the IPC. The names involved in the FIR are Aaditya Thackeray, then Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray's bodyguard, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, then DCP Vishal Thakur, and the police officer who made false records, the PI of Malwani police station, and members of the SIT. Then the doctor Sanjay Yadav…. Then the chemical analyst of the forensic lab who changed the report of gang rape,” he said. “All these people, and there is a long list, so all these people are accused in this... The entire story has been proved false by CCTV. So this entire cover-up means these were all proofs. The court found substance in the prima facie case, hence gave the matter to the CBI," he added.

Bombay High Court Directs CBI Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian following a direction from the Bombay High Court for a thorough probe into the case.

Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Her death had earlier been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The development comes after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register an FIR and investigate the circumstances surrounding Salian's death. During an earlier hearing, a Division Bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande had raised concerns over the registration of only an ADR despite allegations by Salian's family that she was murdered. The court had also noted that copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR had not been provided to Salian's family even five years after her death.

Father Expresses Confidence in Investigation

Following the court's direction, Satish Salian, had said that he had provided investigating authorities with details of the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death and expressed confidence that the proceedings would begin soon.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Satish Salian said he had told investigators what he knew about the events surrounding his daughter's death and provided names of several individuals whom he wanted authorities to examine. “I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter. I listed all the names: Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and the bodyguards. They noted everything down. They said they would take action based on what I told them; the proceedings would begin in a few days,” he said. “The truth cannot be defeated. God stands where the truth is; that is why justice will be served,” he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Welcomes Probe

The CBI probe has also drawn attention from Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who recently expressed hope in the investigation. Sharing a video on social media, Shweta said, “Truth has its own power… it can be suppressed for some time, troubled, but it cannot be defeated.”

She welcomed the CBI inquiry into Salian's case, saying it had given hope to many of Rajput's followers.

Political Reactions Emerge

Aditya Thackeray has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running a smear campaign against him for the last six years. Speaking to reporters in Nashik earlier this month, Thackeray maintained that he has no involvement in the matter and stated that the move is an attempt by the ruling party to defame political opponents. "It's something that I have nothing to do about and not even thought about. Why should I even respond to this? BJP tries to defame everybody. They have tried to make Rahul Gandhi a 'Pappu' for years. They have tried to defame me for the last six years," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further alleged that the BJP systematically targets anyone who challenges their authority. "Anybody who pricks the BJP, they have a problem with them," he added.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane said earlier this month that if Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others named in connection with the Disha Salian death case have nothing to do with the matter, they should come forward and clarify their position, following the Bombay High Court's direction for a CBI probe. The Maharashtra Minister said he had maintained from the beginning that Salian's death should not be treated as a suicide and expressed confidence that the CBI investigation would bring out facts surrounding the case. (ANI)