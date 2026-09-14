MP Congress president Jitu Patwari hit back at CM Mohan Yadav for his 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' remark against Rahul Gandhi, urging the CM to maintain dignity and reminding him of the Gandhi family's contributions to the nation.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Monday hit back at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over his remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging the latter to maintain dignity while speaking about opposition leaders. CM Yadav, during an event to transfer the instalment of the Ladli Behna Scheme in Agar Malwa on Sunday, had criticised Rahul Gandhi and his family's political legacy. He alleged that a leader is touring the region bringing with him "Jhooth Ki Goonj," ahead of his “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign in Indore on September 19.

Patwari Defends Gandhi Family Legacy

Responding to the remarks, Patwari said that LoP’s raising issues concerning the security of education and the country's constitutional and administrative institutions should not be viewed as an attempt to criticise anyone. “Chief Minister ji, I had earlier also urged you that there is a discussion in the country about the collective responsibility for the security of education, and Rahul Gandhi holds a constitutional position in the country. If he raises this discussion, it means that there is a feeling of patriotism and concern for the national interest. It is not an attempt to criticise anyone. But the language used by you, Chief Minister ji, if Rajiv Gandhi had not done anything, you would not have this mobile phone in your pocket,” Patwari said.

He added, “Indira Gandhi brought the Green Revolution and the White Revolution and sacrificed her life for the country. Atal ji gave her the title of Durga. So, by making such remarks, you insult Atal ji as well.”

Slams State Govt Over Exam Irregularities

The Congress Chief also targeted the state government over issues related to examinations and education in the state. “When the security of education is concerned, look within yourself first. You were the ones who were responsible for the Vyapam scandal. You were the ones who accepted the irregularities in the Patwari examination. You were also the ones where irregularities took place in police recruitment. Not a single PSC examination in Madhya Pradesh is conducted properly,” he alleged.

The Congress leader further urged the Chief Minister to maintain a respectful attitude towards leaders of the country, even if they belong to the opposition parties. “Put a restriction on such language. Maintain a respectful attitude towards leaders of the country, even if they belong to the opposition. Your respect will increase with this. If your language remains like this, you will get an answer in the same manner,” Patwari said.

On Rahul Gandhi's Upcoming Programme

When asked about the expected turnout at Rahul Gandhi's proposed “Chhatron ki Goonj” programme, Patwari said that the party had completed its responsibilities regarding registration and arrangements. “Our job was to facilitate registration. We opened it and registration is taking place. Our job was also to make the arrangements, and we have made them. How many people will come, time will tell,” he said.

'BJP Using UCC to Mislead People'

Additionally, reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in all 21 NDA-ruled states before 2029, Patwari accused the BJP of diverting public attention from other issues. “UCC means Uniform Civil Code. Then create a uniform education system. Create a uniform employment system. When you talk about equality, the Constitution has given us the Right to Equality. Why do you repeatedly challenge it? Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had laid down the policy, and these issues were discussed during Mahatma Gandhi’s time. Now you want to repeatedly rake them up to hide your sins,” the Congress Chief said.

He added, “Today the country is facing unemployment, severe inflation and severe poverty. According to global indices, India is at the 80th position, while you call it Vishwaguru. If you look at the situation across all indices, you have brought India to the 80th position while talking about making it the fourth-largest economy. By raising such issues, the BJP's work is only to mislead people, fool them and spread hatred in the country.”

(ANI)