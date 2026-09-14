BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised Congress for focusing on the BRICS dinner menu over diplomatic achievements. He called their critique laughable and likened the party to a 'Naraaz Fufa', saying it exposed their inability to offer substantive commentary.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday criticised the Congress party over its remarks on the dinner menu during the recently concluded BRICS Summit, saying that focusing on food instead of the diplomatic, strategic and economic aspects of the forum reflected the opposition party's inability to offer substantive commentary.

Speaking to reporters, Trivedi said, "Yet, despite such a significant diplomatic achievement for India, the Congress party's decision to focus its commentary solely on the dinner menu is not only laughable and regrettable but also makes it resemble the 'Naraaz Fufa' at a wedding."

Congress's Inability for Substantive Critique

Taking a jibe at the Congress over its criticism, Trivedi said the party chose to comment on the food instead of discussing the diplomatic, strategic and economic dimensions of the international forum. "Instead of commenting on the diplomatic, strategic, or economic dimensions of such a significant international forum, they chose to comment on the food. This clearly indicates their inability to offer any substantive critique or commentary regarding the BRICS summit," he said.

"Therefore, I would say that this remark by the Congress, even if born out of frustration over the summit's success, amounts to an admission of its own inadequacy," he added.

India a 'Positive, Impactful Force'

Highlighting India's role at the BRICS Summit, Trivedi said the event demonstrated how the country, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, was emerging as a "positive and impactful force" on the global stage amid a changing world order. "The recently concluded BRICS summit offered a splendid example of how India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is emerging as a positive and impactful force on the global stage amid a changing world order," he said.

Trivedi pointed out that countries with longstanding differences, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, participated in the summit and the New Delhi Declaration was adopted through consensus. "The declaration explicitly addressed the issue of terrorism, emphasised that terrorism should not be linked to any religion, and specifically mentioned Pahalgam, all with China's support and consensus," he said.

Calling it an example of India's diplomatic capability, Trivedi added, "I believe this stands as a magnificent example of diplomatic prowess, an achievement of which every Indian should be proud."

Row Over Gala Dinner Menu

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13. India's Chairmanship was guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

A major political row erupted following the entirely vegetarian gala dinner hosted by PM Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam. Congress accused the government of "imposing dietary" preferences on foreign dignitaries, while Union Ministers defended the menu as a showcase of India's rich culinary traditions. Sparking the controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted on X that 80 % of Indians are non-vegetarian, adding a lighter personal touch. "Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature," he said, sharing a picture of the dish. (ANI)