Karnataka is facing a severe drought with over 200 taluks affected, says CM DK Shivakumar. The state is grappling with crop damage, depleted groundwater, and an escalating power crisis, forcing it to purchase electricity at higher rates.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the state is facing a severe drought situation, with more than 200 taluks affected, and added that drought-hit taluks will be declared as per the norms of the Centre.

Speaking at his residence in Kanakapura, Shivakumar said crops have been damaged in several areas, groundwater levels have fallen, and sowing could not be carried out in many places.

"We are facing a severe drought situation this time; more than 200 taluks are affected by drought. Drought-hit taluks will be declared as per Central norms," Shivakumar said. "In many places, crops have been destroyed, and groundwater has been depleted. In many places sowing could not be done. In the coming days there is a possibility of an increase in shortage of drinking water and electricity," he added.

Power Crisis Amidst Drought

Shivakumar said power demand has increased significantly in the state and the government had to purchase electricity at higher rates.

"Last week there was a demand for more than 19,000 megawatts of power. There was a compulsion to purchase electricity at Rs 11-12. Power consumption has increased at night," he said.

He said he has instructed ministers to hold discussions with neighbouring states regarding power availability. "Many companies are coming to invest in our state, and they have demanded electricity, water and land," he added.

CM's Festival Message and Drought Update

Karnataka Chief Minister also extended his wishes to the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Gowri and Ganesh festivals and said the government was closely monitoring the drought situation.

"My heartfelt Gowri and Ganesh festival wishes to the people of Karnataka, personally and on behalf of the government. I have visited many places and inspected the drought. Already 102 taluks have been declared as drought-hit, and a survey is going on in remaining places. No one needs to panic," he said. On the occasion of the Ganesh festival, Shivakumar urged people to pray for good rains and warned that the impact of drought could increase in the coming days.

"On the occasion of Vighna Nivaraka Vinayaka festival, we have to pray for good rains. In the coming days, the pain of drought will increase. Prices are skyrocketing. Jelly price has increased by 40 per cent; we are not able to take up work," he said.

Government Measures to Deal with Drought

On the government's measures to deal with the drought situation, Shivakumar said thermal power generation units need to be established near coal reserves.

"When I was Energy Minister, we had increased power generation. It was not increased during the BJP period. After George became minister, many plans have been formulated. Thermal power generation units must be set up urgently at places where coal reserves are there," he said. He added that the implementation of One Nation One Grid would help Karnataka access electricity generated from other regions. "One Nation One Grid has been done; wherever power is generated, we can bring it to our state. There will be a supply cost for this. I have held a meeting with the Energy Minister and department officials regarding this," Shivakumar said.

Special Cabinet Meeting and Legislative Session

Furthermore, Shivakumar said a special Cabinet meeting will be held in Dakshina Kannada district on September 18 to discuss issues related to the region and announce measures to prevent migration for employment.

"We are holding a Cabinet meeting in Dakshina Kannada district on the 18th of this month. MLAs and ministers of that region have expressed their opinion. Many new measures will be announced to prevent people of that region from going out for employment and to bring change in their lives by using the natural wealth there," he said. On drought declaration and the upcoming discussions, Shivakumar said a three-day special session has been called from September 21 to 23 to discuss farmers' issues and the Kasturi Rangan report.

"BJP people are more into politics. A three-day special session has been called to discuss farmers' issues and the Kasturi Rangan report. Along with our MLAs, BJP MLAs have also expressed displeasure and shared their pain. Therefore, the session has been called from 21st to 23rd to discuss this issue," he said. "MLAs need not panic. We cannot do anything to those who do politics. Drought declaration will be announced soon," he added.

On Constituency and Party Matters

On spending time in his constituency, Shivakumar said Kanakapura is his place of origin and roots.

"This is our origin, root. On Sunday I visited the hostel and discussed with students. Except for two locals, the rest are students from other districts studying here. I could not go to other hostels as boys have gone for festival. We should keep an eye on our children and protect them from going astray," he said. Responding to a question on Congress leader B K Hariprasad not being invited for the government's 100-day programme, Shivakumar said everyone was invited.

"Who said we have not invited? We have invited everyone, including opposition party MLAs. There will be our own protocol on the stage. He is our party president. We work together with the party," he said. (ANI)