From Jungle To Loot: 8 Everyday English Words That Came From Hindi
English has borrowed several familiar words from Hindi over the years. From jungle and loot to shampoo and bungalow, discover eight words whose Indian origins remain part of everyday English.
Jungle
The word “jungle” comes from the Hindi word jangal, meaning a forest or uncultivated wilderness. It entered English during the colonial period and is now widely used worldwide.
Loot
“Loot” has its roots in the Hindi word lut, meaning to plunder or steal. The word became part of English and is now commonly used for stolen goods or valuables.
Shampoo
The familiar word “shampoo” originated from the Hindi champo, associated with pressing or massaging. Its meaning eventually evolved in English to refer to washing and cleansing the hair.
Bungalow
“Bungalow” traces its history to the Hindi term bangla, meaning something associated with Bengal. The word was adopted into English for a particular style of low-rise house.
Thug
The English word “thug” is linked to the Hindi thag, referring to a swindler, cheat or robber. It later developed into the broader English term used for a violent or intimidating person.
Cheetah
“Cheetah” comes from the Hindi chita, connected to the idea of spotted markings. The word entered English as the name of the fast-moving spotted big cat.
Dacoit
The word “dacoit” comes from the Hindi dakait, referring to an armed robber or bandit. It became an English term particularly associated with organised groups of robbers in the Indian subcontinent.
Pajama
“Pajama” has Indian roots too, originating from the Hindi pajama, referring to loose-fitting trousers. The word eventually became an everyday English term for nightwear.
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