Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut urged PM Modi to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping to withdraw from Ladakh and Galwan. Ahead of the BRICS summit, Raut questioned the efficacy of 25 rounds of talks and called China and America 'traders'.

Raut Demands PM Modi Confront China

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clearly tell the Chinese leadership to withdraw from areas in Ladakh and Galwan where it has allegedly intruded and return India's land.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said India has held 25 rounds of discussions with China over the last two years, but questioned what improvement these engagements have brought to bilateral relations. "PM Modi ought to clearly tell the President of China visiting India to first withdraw from the areas in Ladakh and Galwan where they have intruded, and return our land to us. There have been 25 rounds of discussions with China so far in two years - yet what improvement has there been in relations? On the other hand, the visit of the Iranian President is highly significant. I observed that the Iranian President arrived in Delhi with the bearing of a lion...Iran has demonstrated its strength, spirit, and self-respect in the face of Israel and America...the others are merely traders - China is a trader, and America is a trader too," Raut said.

Chinese President Arrives for BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS summit. The Chinese President will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. On arrival, Xi received a warm welcome with a cultural troupe from the North East and other Indian states putting up a classical dance performances. The Chinese President Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese news agency said.

About the BRICS Grouping

BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy among major emerging economies. It serves as the principal forum where these nations shape a common position on global governance. Through sustained dialogue, it has become a channel for advancing the interests of the Global South within multilateral institutions. Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. The grouping reflects the growing economic weight and aspirations of emerging economies globally. It provides members with a platform to share experiences and address common challenges. (ANI)