A young man from Delhi caused a significant disturbance in Gurugram's Civil Lines, screaming that his life was in danger and creating a panic. Police intervention and contact with his family revealed the man was struggling with a mental health condition, leading to the de-escalation of the tense situation.

A young man from Delhi allegedly caused a disturbance on the road by yelling that someone was attempting to murder him, which led to a tense scenario in Gurugram's posh Civil Lines neighbourhood. As the man continued to yell, "They will shoot me," a group gathered at the scene, frightening onlookers. His actions also terrified a young woman who was with him. The man allegedly sought refuge by hiding behind her in a panic and then clung to her for a long time.

Locals called the police as the scenario persisted for over two or three hours. Soon after arriving, teams from the PCR units and the Civil Lines police station tried to soothe the man. Even after seeing the police, the man was still upset and insisted that his life was in jeopardy.

When attempts to pacify him failed, the woman used the man's mobile phone to contact his family. She informed them about the situation and asked them to come to Gurugram.

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After that, his family members travelled to Civil Lines from Uttam Nagar in Delhi. They informed the police that the man was receiving medical care and had been struggling with mental health problems and extreme stress for a while. The family claims that he left the house claiming to be on his way to Gurugram for business. But according to reports, his condition worsened throughout the trip, and he started to believe that someone was trying to hurt him.

Civil Lines police station SHO Sukhbir Singh confirmed that officers had received information about a young man creating a disturbance and claiming that his life was under threat. Police reached the location and, during their preliminary inquiry, learned that the man was a Delhi resident who was undergoing treatment for a mental-health condition. The family thanked the police for their prompt response and assistance. The intervention eventually brought the tense situation in the busy Civil Lines area to an end.