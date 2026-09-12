Varanasi's Divisional Commissioner reviewed the nearly-complete ropeway project, setting a September 25 deadline for finishing works. Separately, officials planned 'Rangilo Kashi', a large-scale event for farmers by NDDB on September 19-20.

Varanasi Ropeway Project Inspection and Deadlines

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam conducted a site inspection of the 3.85-kilometre Varanasi Ropeway Project, spanning from Varanasi Cantt to Godaulia, to review the progress of ongoing work. During the inspection, the project's overall physical progress was reported to be 94.35%.

During the inspection at the Cantt station, the Divisional Commissioner expressed strong displeasure with the concessionaire's work and directed them to complete all major finishing work by September 25th, expedite the FOB and Shikhar work, clean the escalators, lifts, and railings, and prioritise the installation of baggage scanners and DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector).

Instructions were given to complete the stormwater interconnection at Vidyapeeth Station by September 15th, and to expedite the testing of TOM/TVM and paving work. Divisional Commissioner also inspected the Rathyatra Station, where he coordinated with the Jalkal Department to complete the sewer/water line interconnection by September 15. Lighting and facade work at Church Station was also directed to be completed quickly.

At Godaulia Station, the de-boarding and boarding side work was directed to be completed by October 31 this year. Pooja Mishra, Project Director of NHML, and S. Subba Rao, Project Director of the Concessionaire, were present during the inspection.

Once completed, the ropeway project will operate approximately 16 hours a day, with a capacity of 3,000 PPHPD (Passengers Per Hour Per Direction), making the journey from Cantt to Godaulia in just 15 minutes.

Preparations for 'Rangilo Kashi' Farmer Event

Earlier, a meeting of officials from various line departments of the division was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam to discuss the preparations and broad farmer participation for the unique event 'Rangilo Kashi', being organised by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and NDDB Dairy Services (NDS) on September 19–20, at the BHU Helipad Ground in Varanasi.

Representatives from 'Rangilo Kashi' gave a detailed presentation on the event's concept, key activities, and opportunities available to farmers. The representatives explained that this event is an effort to bring together farmers, experts, institutions, and entrepreneurs doing excellent work in the dairy and agriculture sectors on a common platform.

Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam urged the officials present at the meeting to encourage as many farmers and animal herders as possible to participate in "Rangilo Kashi" through their respective departments.

He stated that this event is an important opportunity for farmers to witness new technologies and innovations, learn from the experiences of progressive farmers and animal herders, and adopt successful models at their own level.

"Rangilo Kashi" will also feature a grand exhibition of approximately 200 stalls showcasing products, services, and solutions related to dairy, agriculture, animal feed and fodder, innovative technologies, and handicrafts.

Talk shows will also feature progressive farmers and women entrepreneurs, where they will share their experiences, innovations, entrepreneurship, and success stories.

Divisional Commissioner urged all relevant departments to ensure active participation in the event and to disseminate information to as many farmers as possible associated with their respective departments, so that "Rangilo Kashi" can become an important confluence of knowledge, inspiration, innovation, and new opportunities for farmers.