UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi's 25 years in public office, calling it a vision for a 'new India'. He launched the 'Seva Sankalp' campaign to celebrate this milestone, highlighting Modi's achievements from Gujarat CM to Prime Minister.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25-year journey as the Head of the State reflects a vision of overall development and a "new India", as he outlined the month-long programmes under the 'Seva Sankalp' campaign to mark the Prime Minister's birthday and his 25 years in public office.

'Seva Sankalp' to Mark 25 Years in Public Office

Addressing a press conference organised under the Seva Sankalp campaign, CM Yogi said the programmes will be held from September 17, Prime Minister Modi's birthday, till October 17, with October 7 marking the completion of 25 years of Modi's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of the country.

"First of all, I heartily welcome you all on behalf of Team UP," CM Yogi said, adding that the state government and the organisation have jointly prepared an action plan to felicitate PM Modi's "successful journey of 25 years".

"In whatever field he took any step as Chief Minister or as Prime Minister, made any plan, that plan was not limited to just planning. How to successfully implement the scheme, how to ensure successful implementation of all its aspects and how to ensure its last-mile reach to the final beneficiary? The whole country, the whole world has seen this," he said.

Recalling Modi's Tenure as Gujarat CM

Recalling PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, CM Yogi said the state faced severe drought, drinking water shortages, connectivity issues and several other challenges before 2001. "By completing the pending project of Sardar Sarovar and providing drinking water facilities to the last village, he made Gujarat the centre of attraction of the country and the world during his 13 years as Chief Minister, not only as a welfare state but also as a model of infrastructure and modern technology within the country," he said.

A New Vision for India as Prime Minister

CM Yogi said PM Modi's journey as Prime Minister since May 26, 2014, has given the country a new vision, including the vision of "better India" and a "self-reliant and developed India".

"Gave world-class infrastructure to the countrymen. Gave those welfare schemes that people could never even imagine. Presented a model of establishing India from Fragile 5 to the top 5 economies of the world," he said.

"India is no longer a lagging nation in the world, but has established itself as a global power providing global leadership within the world," CM Yogi said. He also highlighted the international recognition received by PM Modi, saying more than three dozen countries have conferred their highest honours on him.

Global Recognition and G20 Presidency

Referring to India's G20 presidency, CM Yogi said the successful organisation of G20 meetings and events across different states reflected India's growing global standing. "I had the opportunity to participate in some programmes related to the G20. And all the representatives of the countries associated with G20 who were a part of those events at that time, all of them used to say that if anyone has organised G20 successfully, then when India got associated with this event under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi, then G20 has become one of the successful events in the world," he said.

CM Yogi also referred to the BRICS summit currently being held in New Delhi between September 11 and 13, saying it gives "a glimpse of a new India".

Honouring India's Heritage

He also cited the construction of the Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya after 500 years and the organisation of the Kumbh as examples of efforts to honour India's heritage. "After 500 years, the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram should be done at the birthplace of Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Or organising the grand and divine Kumbh. There is an act of honouring one's heritage across the country," CM Yogi said.

Unprecedented Infrastructure Growth

On infrastructure, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the work carried out in the sector was "unprecedented", listing highways and other infrastructure as part of the transformation. "The work that has been done regarding infrastructure is unprecedented," he said.