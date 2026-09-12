A Jaipur-based firm, Aruns Group of Companies, has created special silver-plated tableware for dignitaries at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The ornate cutlery, also used at the G20 summit, blends modern and traditional Indian designs.

Jaipur Firm Crafts Special Silverware for BRICS Summit

A Jaipur Company has prepared special silver-plated tableware and cutlery for the dignitaries arriving at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Aruns Group of Companies has prepared special tableware and cutlery for the dignitaries, highlighting the hospitality tradition of India. The collection looks particularly suited to Indian ceremonial dining and festive occasions, with many pieces featuring ornate silverwork rather than minimalist everyday designs. It includes several silver bowls, trays, plates, and serving dishes along with multiple ornamental vessels and containers. Larger decorative bowls and covered containers appear to be intended for serving food. Several flat silver-colored plates and shallow platters are arranged underneath or beside the bowls.

A Blend of Modern and Traditional Design

While talking to ANI, Arun Pabuwal, the CEO of Aruns Group of Companies, said that this is not their first experience of hosting the dignitaries with their tableware, as they have previously covered several VIP events including the G20 summit in 2023. "The unique thing is in it's desigining. Every concept is different for the dishes. It was earlier presented at the G20 and for other VIP events, including presidential visits in the country. Our cutlery is a blend of modern and traditional design," said Arun Pabuwal.

'Quality is Our USP'

Antara Pabuwal, MD of Aruns Group of Companies, hailed the quality of the tablewares, saying that the finishing of the product comprises of ten layers of coating. "The USP of our products is quality. When you give perfect quality, you get a chance to participate in such a competition. We make no compromise on the base products, design sense and plating. All of our products are heavy. The coating is perfect; the finishing process is long. We have ten stages of the finishing process from beginning to end. We also have one finishing process after plating before it gets dispatched," said Antara Pabuwal while talking to ANI.

18th BRICS Summit Under India's Chairmanship

Meanwhile, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for the 18th BRICS Summit 2026. Vietnam is among the BRICS 10 partner countries. The Prime Minister's visit comes as India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13. India's Chairmanship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Along with 10 partner countries--Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. (ANI)