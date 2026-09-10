South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's engagement ring is making news again. Turns out, Raj Nidimoru picked it all by himself, and Samantha didn't even see it until he proposed

South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is always in the news, not just for her films but for her personal life too. Now, the engagement ring she wears is once again grabbing everyone's attention. But the special thing about this ring isn't just its price—it's the secret story of how it was chosen as a complete surprise for her.

Samantha Didn't Choose the Ring!

Samantha's engagement ring looks simple, but its design is actually very special. What's more, Samantha had no role in picking it out. Apparently, Raj Nidimoru took full responsibility for everything, from the design to the final selection. The surprising part is that Samantha never even saw the ring until the moment Raj proposed to her!

She Saw It Only During the Proposal

In a conversation with 'The Hollywood Reporter India', Samantha herself revealed this. When asked about the ring selection process, she said, "I had no idea about it. I wasn't part of the selection process at all. Raj did all of it. If you want to ask anything, you should ask him."

This means Raj kept the whole thing a secret because he wanted to give Samantha a huge surprise. So, the first time Samantha ever laid eyes on the ring was when he was proposing.

Crafted by a Greek Designer

Samantha's special ring was reportedly designed by the Greek jewellery designer Theodoros Savopoulos. He works out of Athens and is known for his unique and custom-made jewellery. Interestingly, he is also said to be a friend of both Samantha and Raj Nidimoru.

A Design with a Historical Connection

The design of Samantha's engagement ring is also super unique. It's said to be a lozenge-shaped natural diamond ring, featuring eight portrait-cut diamond petals. These portrait-cut diamonds also have a connection to Indian history. It's said that this style of diamond cut was especially popular during the Mughal era, a fact that's now being discussed widely.

A Whopping ₹1.5 Crore Price Tag?

The price of Samantha's ring is also a hot topic right now. According to an estimate by celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshi Goyal, the ring could be worth around ₹1.5 crore. However, neither Samantha nor Raj Nidimoru has officially confirmed its exact price.

The couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony with close friends and family on December 1, 2025. Now, this secret story behind their engagement ring has made their fans even more curious.