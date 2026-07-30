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Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi's Shocking Confession: A Love Letter Once Landed Her in Trouble at Home
Remember getting caught passing love notes in school? Actress Sai Pallavi shares a funny story about how her parents gave her a proper thrashing after they found a love letter she wrote as a kid.
Sai Pallavi Recalls Being Beaten By Parents Over A Childhood Love Letter
Sai Pallavi, who recently played Vennela in the film *Virata Parvam*, revealed that her parents beat her badly after finding out she wrote a letter to a boy in class seven. During an interview with the popular YouTube channel 'My Village Show' for Netflix, the actress was asked if the letters she wrote in the movie were for real.
Sai Pallavi Recalls Being Beaten By Parents Over A Childhood Love Letter
She said, "In the movie, I wrote the letters as the director wanted. But in real life, I wrote a letter only once. I wrote it to a boy when I was a kid, maybe in the seventh grade. I got caught. My parents beat me up a lot, really badly."
Sai Pallavi Recalls Being Beaten By Parents Over A Childhood Love Letter
In one of her films, Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi's character, Vennela, risks her life to deliver a letter to Rana Daggubati's character. When asked if she ever did something similar in real life, she shared the hilarious story of getting caught instead.
Sai Pallavi Recalls Being Beaten By Parents Over A Childhood Love Letter
Recalling the funny incident from her school days, she said, "In this film, I wrote them as per the director’s instructions. But in real life, I wrote a letter just once... to a boy... maybe when I was in my 7th standard. I was caught. My parents hit me hard, a lot.”
Sai Pallavi's work front
Sai Pallavi is also busy with some of the big projects of her career. She will be portraying Goddess Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the grand mythological epic ‘Ramayana’ directed by ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’ fame Nitesh Tiwari. The film also features Kannada star Yash, who will be seen as Ravana.
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