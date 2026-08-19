Karisma Kapoor Turns Heads In A Stunning Pink Gaurav Gupta Gown (PHOTOS)
Karisma Kapoor brought a vibrant dose of pink glamour to India's Best Dancer Season 5, turning heads in a striking Gaurav Gupta gown that perfectly blended drama, elegance and modern fashion
Karisma Kapoor Makes A Statement In A Pink Gaurav Gupta Gown
Karisma Kapoor has once again proved that she knows how to make a fashion statement without going overboard. For her latest appearance on India's Best Dancer Season 5, the actor stepped out in a striking pink creation by designer Gaurav Gupta.
Karisma shared a series of pictures from the show on social media, giving fans a closer look at her glamorous ensemble. Keeping the mood playful, she paired the photos with a short caption celebrating pink and happy vibes.
The gown featured a contemporary neckline, but the cape-style detailing was arguably the biggest highlight. With its striped design cascading from her shoulders and wrapping around her silhouette, the dramatic element added movement and personality to the look.
Minimal Styling Keeps The Spotlight On The Gown
Karisma opted for understated accessories, allowing the vibrant pink outfit to remain the centre of attention. Her jewellery included a delicate sparkling earring on one side, while the other ear featured a statement earring paired with a large ear cuff.
A few rings added subtle sparkle to the look, while silver heels completed the ensemble. The overall styling was elegant yet contemporary, complementing the structured details of the Gaurav Gupta creation without competing with them.
The bright pink colour, flowing cape and sculpted silhouette came together to create a look that felt glamorous
Before Pink, Karisma Kapoor Looked Stunning In Red
Karisma's latest pink appearance comes after another memorable fashion moment in red. The actor previously wore a cherry-red sari gown designed by Ridhi Mehra, giving the traditional Indian silhouette a contemporary makeover.
The ensemble combined the elegance of a sari with the structure of a gown. Rather than following a conventional Bengali or Gujarati drape, the pallu was wrapped around Karisma's upper body, while the other section flowed down naturally.
The asymmetrical draping gave the outfit a modern edge and made the look stand apart from more traditional sari styles.
Karisma is currently serving as one of the judges on India's Best Dancer Season 5, where she shares the panel with Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Javed Jaffrey. With her recent fashion appearances, the actor continues to bring a distinct mix of timeless elegance and contemporary glamour to the dance reality show.
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