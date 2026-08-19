Karisma Kapoor has once again proved that she knows how to make a fashion statement without going overboard. For her latest appearance on India's Best Dancer Season 5, the actor stepped out in a striking pink creation by designer Gaurav Gupta.

Karisma shared a series of pictures from the show on social media, giving fans a closer look at her glamorous ensemble. Keeping the mood playful, she paired the photos with a short caption celebrating pink and happy vibes.

The gown featured a contemporary neckline, but the cape-style detailing was arguably the biggest highlight. With its striped design cascading from her shoulders and wrapping around her silhouette, the dramatic element added movement and personality to the look.