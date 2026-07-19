Sai Pallavi Reveals How She Prepared for the Role of Sita in Ramayana Part 1
At the Pratham Sankalp event for Ramayana: Part 1 in New Delhi, Sai Pallavi shared how portraying Sita became deeply spiritual experience. She also revealed the mindset she maintained during filming, while director Nitesh Tiwari praised the lead cast
Sai Pallavi Describes Playing Sita as a Spiritual Experience
Sai Pallavi said portraying Sita in Ramayana: Part 1 was much more than an acting assignment. Speaking at the Pratham Sankalp event, she explained that roles of such spiritual significance are rare and demand complete dedication from everyone involved.
The actress shared that she never felt she had chosen the role. Instead, she believes the opportunity was a blessing. According to Sai, she regularly prayed and meditated before filming, asking for the strength to portray Sita with sincerity and grace. She hoped that every emotion expressed on screen would remain true to the character's essence.
How Sai Pallavi Prepared for the Role
Sai Pallavi revealed that her preparation focused as much on her inner self as it did on performance. She made a conscious effort to maintain purity in her thoughts and remain emotionally balanced throughout the shoot.
She explained that staying mentally unbiased and calm helped her present the most genuine version of herself while bringing Sita's character to life. For the actress, this approach was essential in honoring a role that carries immense cultural and spiritual importance.
Nitesh Tiwari Praises the Lead Cast and Reveals Release Plans
Director Nitesh Tiwari praised both Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, saying an actor's honesty is reflected through their eyes. He shared that he saw the qualities of Lord Ram in Ranbir Kapoor and Mother Sita in Sai Pallavi, adding that their sincerity made them the perfect choice for the film.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Ravi Dubey appears as Laxman, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana: Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.