Sai Pallavi said portraying Sita in Ramayana: Part 1 was much more than an acting assignment. Speaking at the Pratham Sankalp event, she explained that roles of such spiritual significance are rare and demand complete dedication from everyone involved.

The actress shared that she never felt she had chosen the role. Instead, she believes the opportunity was a blessing. According to Sai, she regularly prayed and meditated before filming, asking for the strength to portray Sita with sincerity and grace. She hoped that every emotion expressed on screen would remain true to the character's essence.