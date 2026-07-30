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Ramayana Trailer: 5 Highlights That Make Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Epic One for the Ages
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash's starrer Ramayana's trailer, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has hit the internet, and it's all things epic and extraordinary. This is certainly not the first time that we are witnessing the grand story of Ramayana.
'Our history. Our truth'
The larger-than-life trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has hit the internet, and it's all things extraordinary and epic. The film will significantly rope audiences in huge numbers, and there's no denying that. Well, this is not the first time that we are being told the story of Ramayana; then what makes this one stand out? Is it the casting, cinematography, colour grading, or everything? Let's find out.
Perfect casting - Especially Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi looks breathtaking as Sita. She appears in her absolute goddess avatar. Her curly hair, no makeup, and that perfect bindi make her look ethereal. Even Ram as Ranbir has stolen our hearts and how. But don't forget Ravi Dubey and the show-stealer Yash, who, as mighty Ravana, is here to rule our hearts.
The Colour Grading
Just by watching the trailer, we can see how exceptionally beautiful the colour grading is in this magnum opus. There's the perfect play of shadow and light, adding more depth to this mythological drama.
The 'Godly' Elements
The team has left no stone unturned in adding just the right amount of godly elements to the film. The mukut, baan, poshak, dialogues, and even the CGI are beyond epic and look believable.
Larger Than Life Sets
The sets of the film look beyond believable. They are huge, perfect, and extraordinary wth attention to detail like never before.
The Secondary Cast
Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha is a pivotal negative female character whose fateful engagement with Lord Rama and Lakshman adds just the right feels to this movie. Many hidden characters in the film will unveil themselves as the movie releases.
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