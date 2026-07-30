The larger-than-life trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has hit the internet, and it's all things extraordinary and epic. The film will significantly rope audiences in huge numbers, and there's no denying that. Well, this is not the first time that we are being told the story of Ramayana; then what makes this one stand out? Is it the casting, cinematography, colour grading, or everything? Let's find out.