Rajpal Yadav discusses his upcoming film 'The King of Wonderful World', describing it as a unique 'novel of life' in 12 chapters. He reveals it's an original Indian project dedicated to his inspiration, the legendary filmmaker Charlie Chaplin.

Actor Rajpal Yadav has opened up about his upcoming film 'The King of Wonderful World', stating that he will be seen on a very different journey - something that the audience has not seen over the past decades.

Speaking to ANI, Rajpal Yadav shared, "The King of Wonderful World is a novel of life, with 12 chapters. We have been working on it for a long time. Our team started working on it before the COVID-19 pandemic." Yadav shared how he thought of turning the film into an Indian culture project after receiving the proposal from the makers. "When we received their proposal, we thought of an Indian culture project. There will not be any scene of any film in the world or any copy," he added.

A Tribute to Charlie Chaplin

The actor went on to describe legendary comic actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin as his inspiration and even dedicated the film to him. "After watching Charlie Chaplin's 'The Great Dictator', I got a lot of energy. I never copied his work. As inspiration comes from somewhere, if I have to name one person in the world, it is Charlie Chaplin. I will dedicate this project to him," Rajpal Yadav said.

Production and Future Projects

Without divulging many details about the project, the actor shared that there will be a poster launch before Diwali. "I will shoot the film in India. The set will be set in Goregaon, but I want to shoot it in Uttarakhand. I have requested the CM to give us a place. With the 12 chapters of 'The King of Wonderful World', Rajpal Yadav will be seen on a different journey, which we did not do in the last 40 years," he said.

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav, who was last seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle', also has 'Malamaal Weekly 2' in the pipeline. (ANI)